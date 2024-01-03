Police renew appeal for information to solve 2008 Lake Macquarie double murder

A 15-year-old cold case alleged murder of a man and woman at Lake Macquarie is set to be re-examined.

Police will launch a renewed appeal on Wednesday morning, for information about the 2008 double murder of 50-year-old Robert Pashkuss and 41-year-old Stacey McMaugh, whose bodies were found by Ms McMaugh’s teenage son inside a home on Macquarie Grove, Caves Beach about midday on January six.

Their deaths were deemed to be suspicious and the NSW Homicide Squad along with Lake Macquarie Police District, established a Strike Force Chuter to investigate, while a reward for information was increased from $100,000 to $250,000 in 2016.

Despite the exhaustive investigations, the crime remains unsolved.

Police will now re-launch an appeal for information when they speak to the media on Wednesday morning.