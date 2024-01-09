Firefighters Douse Flaming Rubbish After Garbage Truck Fire At Swansea

Firefighters rushed to Swansea this morning after a garbage truck was forced to dump a pile of burning rubbish.

The collection crew noticed the contents of their truck had begun to smoulder and dumped the load in a car park near the wharf at Dobinson Drive around 7.30am.

Fire & Rescue crews from Swansea and Wallarah worked to extinguish the blaze and remained on the scene for several hours to ensure it did not reignite before the charred rubbish was eventually removed.

It is not clear at this stage what started the fire, but two similar incidents around Mayfield last month were sparked by lithium batteries which had been improperly disposed of.