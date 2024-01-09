Teen Charged After Police Pursuit Ends In Dramatic Crash On Bypass

A police chase has ended in a serious crash on a major Hunter road this morning.

About 7.45am, officers were patrolling Carnley Avenue at New Lambton, when they attempted to stop a white Kia Cerato due to the manner of driving.

When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated, continuing west towards the bypass.

A short time later, the Kia allegedly crashed into the rear of a hatchback on its morning commute, causing it to crash into a wall a just past Carnley Avenue.

The driver of the hatchback, a woman believed to be aged in her 40s of 50s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

She has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of suspected broken ribs.

The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old boy, underwent a preliminary roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.

The boy was arrested and has been taken to Waratah Police Station where he is assisting police with their inquiries.

The accident forced the closure of the bypass southbound causing peak hour chaos but all lanes were reopened to traffic just after 10 o’clock.

A crime scene has been declared and will be investigated by officers attached to Newcastle City Police District.

As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.