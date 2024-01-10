Police Investigate Crash At Aberglasslyn

An investigation has been launched into an early morning accident at Aberglasslyn.

About 3.30am, police were called to Aberglassyn Road following reports a Nissan X-trail had crashed.

Officers were told that the vehicle rolled onto its side after hitting the curb and witnesses say two teenage boys were seen running from the scene.i

Inquiries so far have revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from a Farley address on Boxing Day.

As the investigation ramps up anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.