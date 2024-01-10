Ben Jeffries Named As New Knights NRLW Head Coach

Jeffries coaching the Women’s Indigenous All Stars team | Image NRL

The Newcastle Knights have named Ben Jefffries as the new NRLW coach as the team hunts a three peat in 2024.

Signing on with a three year deal, he takes over the head coaching reigns following Ron Griffiths’ move to oversee the club’s NSW Cup side.

The process of finding a replacement has taken several months and was highly competitive with Jeffries first emerging as a potential candidate late last year.

Fresh from steering the North Queensland Cowboys through their first year in the women’s national rugby league competition, Jeffries was released by the Townsville outfit on December 15, clearing the way for him to take up another opertunity.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said Jeffries was an ideal fit for the role.

“Ben provides us with what we were looking for and we have no doubt the Knights NRLW program will continue to grow under his coaching,” said Parr.

“Ben is an accomplished coach, with a proven track record in pathways programs”

“This role requires a multi-faceted skill set, as we continue to strive for success on the field, in conjunction with further developing a gold standard pathways program.”

A former lower grade Knights player himself, the 43-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the roll having coached in the NRLW as well as the Women’s Indigenous All Stars and PNG National Women’s teams.

Monday is expected to be Jeffries first official day at Newcastle.