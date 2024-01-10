Teen To Face Court Following Bypass Pursuit And Crash

A teenage driver will appear in court today charged following a pursuit and subsequent crash along the Newcastle Inner City Bypass earlier this week.

Just before 8 o’clock on Tuesday morning, officers from Newcastle City PD were patrolling New Lambton, when they attempted to stop a Kia Cerato on Carnley Avenue, due to the manner of driving.

Police will allege in court that the vehicle was stolen from a Lisarow address a few hours prior.

When the Kia failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated, continuing west.

A short time later, the Kia allegedly rear-ended an unsuspecting hatchback on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass near Myall Road, causing the hatchback to careen into a wall.

The driver of the hatchback, a 56-year-old woman, suffered fractured ribs, vertebrae and shoulder blades in the crash and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for the treatment.

The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old boy, was subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.103

The teen was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, drive unlicensed, and drive with middle range PCA.

He was refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.