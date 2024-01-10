Detectives Hunt Singleton Sex Assault Perpetrator After 61yo Woman Attacked

Sex Crimes Squad Commander Jayne Doherty | NSW Police

Sex Crimes Squad detectives have issued a plea for assistance after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted during a break and enter in Singleton.

About 2.40am on Saturday January 6, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District were called to a home on Lachlan Avenue in Singleton Heights following reports of a sexual assault.

On arrival, police were told the victim – a 61-year-old woman – was awoken around 2am by an unknown armed man in her bedroom, who sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital for examination and a crime scene was established, during which police identified the offender may have entered the house through a door.

Initial inquiries were commenced by Hunter Valley Police District before the matter was taken over by State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad under Strike Force Dillwynnia.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with information about the alleged incident to come forward.

The man is described as being of regular build, over 170cm tall, and clean-shaven. He was wearing long pants and a long-sleeved top.

Sex Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, said police have increased their presence in the area in response.

“While we have increased our patrols and proactive taskings in the local area of Singleton, we would like to ask residents to be on the lookout for any unusual or suspicious activity that may help police in this investigation,” Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

“If you have any other information that may assist in identifying this man, please contact Crime Stoppers.”

Investigations continue.