Dump Truck Overturns At Catherine Hill Bay

A dump truck came off second best to a tree | Image: Wallarah RFS

The driver of a heavy vehicle was lucky to escape serious injury after an accident at Catherine Hill Bay yesterday.

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews responded to the incident on a fire trail off Flowers Drive where a dump truck had come off second best to a tree, the impact causing the massive vehicle to overturn.

Paramedics assessed the driver, who had managed to get out of the wreck before emergency services arrived, and took them hospital for treatment.

Recovery crews had to be called in to salvage the dump truck.