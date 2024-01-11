Vape theft and bashing arrest

A man has been held in custody overnight, following a series of allegedly violent incidents at Swansea.

Police say a 25-year-old man allegedly entered a tobacconist on the Pacific Highway at Swansea late on Tuesday afternoon, punched a shop assistant and then threatened him with a broken bottle before running off with about 20 vapes.

A short time later, police were called to Swansea RSL where was a man was allegedly trying to sell the vapes, including to minors, with a 16-year-old punched in the face.

The man was arrested and charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, affray and larceny and will appear in Belmont Court today.