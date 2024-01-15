Former Socceroo and Newcastle Jet Stephen Laybutt found dead

Former Socceroos and Newcastle Jets star Stephen Laybutt has been found dead.

The 46-year-old was reported missing on Saturday morning after he could not be located — his car was found near a set of shops in Cabartia on the North Coast at around 11:30am that same day.

He was last seen at a friends home in the same suburb on Friday night.

It’s now been revealed Laybutt’s’s body has been discovered in bushland in Northern NSW at around 7pm on Sunday.

He played 15 matches for the Socceroos and famously ruptured his Achillies Tendon during a Newcastle Jets match in 2008.

The club has released a statement saying they are deeply saddened to learn of Laybutt’s passing.

“Stephen Laybutt was a member of the Newcastle Jets squad during the 2007/08 season and made 10 appearances for the club.

“Laybutt who played as a centre-back also represented the Socceroos, making 15 appearances for the national team, scoring one goal.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time,” The statement said.

Image: Corey Davis/Getty Images