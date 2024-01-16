$10 million housing plan for old Mayfield church land

Mayfield’s ever expanding population is expected to get a boost, if plans for more housing get the tick of approval.

An application has been lodged with Newcastle Council to construct 16 new homes on a more than 3,700 square metre block on Church Street.

Four of those would be Four bedroom, while the remaining twelve would consist of three bedrooms across three stories and comes at a cost of almost $10 million.

The plans are much more scaled down from the application lodged back in 2021, where the developer sought to construct 48 one and two bedroom units, which prompted advice against from Newcastle Council due to concerns relating to the neighbouring St Andrews Church

The latest development application will now be assessed by the council.