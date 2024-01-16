PM to join Infrastructure Minister in the Hunter

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will join his Infrastructure Minister Catherine King on a visit to the Hunter this morning.

They’re in town to take stock of progress on the M1 Extension to Raymond Terrace, with construction ramping back up in the new year on the major traffic-busting project.

Once complete it will link Beresfield to Raymond Terrace, bypassing FIVE sets of traffic lights and the notorious choke point at Hexham.

The project should be complete by late 2027.

Ms King will remain in town until Wednesday making the trip into Newcastle and Williamtown to attend events at the port and airport.