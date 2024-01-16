Third man charged over alleged murder of man at Heddon Greta

Police have arrested a third person in relation to the alleged murder of a man at Heddon Greta in December 2022.

Zachery Davies-Scott, known to many as ‘Donnie’ was allegedly shot dead in front of his children and pregnant partner during a botched home invasion on Traders way at around 10:50pm on December 27.

Despite best efforts by paramedics, the 25-year-old died at the scene.

In the wake of the homicide, detectives launched inquiries under Strike Force Roslyn to investigate and were told a group of at least three people stormed the property before Mr Davies Scott was shot.

Two men aged 24 and 35-years-old remain before the courts both facing charges over the incident, while a 25-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month and charged with hindering the investigation.

The latest arrest was made on Tuesday at Elermore Vale, where strike force detectives, with the assistance from Raptor Squad, arrested a 25-year-old man. He was taken to Waratah Police Station where he is expected to be charged.

Investigations under Strike Force Roslyn are continuing.