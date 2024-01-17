Brett Button hit with 26 fresh charges over Greta Bus Crash

The driver of a bus which crashed killing ten people and injured 25 more at Greta in June last year has now officially been charged with an extra 26 offences.

Brett Button is currently on bail, and was originally charged with ten offences at the time, which was later increased to 28 and then 54.

On Wednesday, that number rose to 89 charges in relation to the tragedy, with Police hitting the 59–year-old with ten counts of manslaughter and 16 counts of drive furiously in motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Button was behind the wheel of the coach which rolled on Wine Country Drive, while transporting guests from a nearby wedding on June 11.

He remains on conditional bail after a hearing in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday morning and will re-appear at the same place on March 13.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.