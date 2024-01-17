Man In Custody Following Police Operation At Muswellbrook

Police have taken a man into custody following a significant operation at Muswellbrook today.

Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District attended an address on Anzac Parade about 12.45pm.

A search warrant was executed at the property with assistance from members of the Northern Region TORS and Tactical Operations Unit, and State Crime Command’s Serious Crime and Robbery Squad.

They arrested a 28-year-old male at the scene, taking him to Muswellbrook Police Station where he has been assisting with inquiries.

A NSW Police spokesperson said more information would be provided once available.