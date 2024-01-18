Man charged over Denman shooting

Police have charged a man following a significant operation at Muswellbrook on Wednesday.

Officers, backed by members of the Tactical Operations Unit and Serious Crime and Robbery Squad attended an address on Anzac Parade about 12pm to investigate reports of a public place shooting in Denman earlier this month.

Locals were warned to avoid the area while a search warrant was executed at the property and a 28-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

Police allege they seized several items of interest from the property including a Holden Colorado, two homemade firearms, a loaded shortened .22 calibre rifle and a .22 calibre and shotgun rounds.

The man was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess unauthorised prohibited firearm, two counts of possess shortened firearm without authority, possess loaded firearm public place, fire firearm in or near public place, fire firearm manner likely injure persons/property, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, aggravated break and enter with intent – armed, damage property by fire/explosion, damage or destroy property, three counts of supply prohibited drug, steal motor vehicle, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, larceny value more than $15,000 and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

He will front Singleton Local Court on Thursday.