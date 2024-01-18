Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Pacific Highway

Police are investigating a crash south of Lake Macquarie which left a pedestrian in hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Reports of the incident just before 9pm last night along the Pacific Highway at Wadalba sparked a major response by emergency services, who were told a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver – a 38-year-old man – was uninjured.

Paramedics treated the 49-year-old woman at the scene before she was rushed to hospital in Newcastle.

She later died at the John Hunter.

Inquiries are now underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.