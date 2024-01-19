On A Wing And A Prayer: Gallagher Re-Signs With Knights After Breakout Rookie Season

The Knights have re-signed their NRLW Rookie of the Year until at least the end of 2025.

Sheridan Gallagher will remain in the red and blue on a two year deal after a breakout debut season with Newcastle in 2023.

The 22-year-old made the brave switch from professional soccer with limited rugby league experience before pulling on a Knights jersey and going on to play a crucial role in the clubs successful run to back-to-back women’s Premierships.

Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said this signing was great news for the club.

“Given Sheridan had only played two games of rugby league before the 2023 season, it is phenomenal what she has achieved by playing every game and winning a premiership,” Parr said.

“Sheridan was named Knights Rookie of the Year; it is clear she will continue to grow and improve in the future… we are delighted she has committed to the Knights for another two years.”

The signing news comes just days after the arrival of Newcastle’s new NRLW Head Coach Ben Jeffries who is taking over from Ron Griffiths, following his move into coaching the NSW Cup side.

Gallagher is expected to be back on the wing when the Knights kick off the 2024 NRLW campaign at home against the Sydney Roosters in July.