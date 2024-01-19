Two Teens Pulled From Surf At Burwood Beach

A pair of teenagers have been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning at Burwood Beach on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Scout Camp Road near Glenrock Lagoon around 4 o’clock to reports two people – believed to be aged in their late teens – had been pulled from the water by lifeguards.

NSW Ambulance confirmed the duo were treated by paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

While the extent of their conditions is currently unknown, it is understood the teenagers were both conscious in the ambulance.