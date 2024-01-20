Battery fire at Singleton Heights sparks warning from Fire Fighters

Fire fighters have issued a warning about the safekeeping of lithium batteries following an incident at Singleton Heights yesterday.

A number of triple-zero (000) calls were received shortly after 11am about smoke issuing from a home on Rhodes Place.

Responding Fire and Rescue units from Singleton and Branxton quickly arrived on the scene and got to work eventually extinguishing the blaze, but not before a shed and a car parked inside suffered significant damage.

It’s understood the fire was sparked from a lithium battery which was found on site.

Image: Fire and Rescue Singleton.