New plans have been lodged for a jet ski racing event in the waters of Lake Macquarie.

Two rounds of the NSW Watercross Championships would be held at Rafferty’s Resort in Cams Wharf on February 25 and March 17.

Organisers say it won’t have any negative impacts in relation to noise with the event set-up to start from 7am, racing from no later than 9am and conclude by 5:30pm each day.

Lake Macquarie Council is now set to call for community feedback on the proposal before any decisions are made.