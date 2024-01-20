Lake Macquarie secures Mountain Bike National Championships

Some of the world’s best riders will descend on Lake Macquarie later this year for the GWM Mountain Bike National Championships.

The week-long event will be held at the Awaba Mountain Bike Park for the first time in March.

It’ll see more than 1,500 competitors across all age categories in action across downhill, adaptive, cross-country and pump track disciplines.

World Cup winner Rebecca Henderson, Commonwealth Games silver medalists Zoe Cuthbert and World Champion Troy Brosnan are among some of the sport’s top athletes set to compete at the event ahead of the Paris Olympics and UCI World Championships.