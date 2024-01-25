Controversial rock quarry approved near Clarence Town

The state’s Independent Planning Commission has given conditional approval for a rock quarry near Clarence Town to go ahead, despite staunch local opposition.

It means up to 500,000 tonnes per annum will be extracted and hauled from the Deep Creek Quarry site located on the western side of The Bucketts Way between Limburners Creek and Allworth.

In making its decision, the panel acknowledged community concerns about noise and air pollution, an increase in truck movements on local roads, and impacts on the environment — but was satisfied those issues could be managed with strict conditions of consent.

Ironstone, the company behind the project, claims the operation will create between 17 and 31 jobs, and contribute up to $10.2 million per year to the state’s economy.