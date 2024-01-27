Teens to face court after police pursuit

A pursuit across Hamilton and Adamstown came to and abrupt end yesterday after a car crashed into a police vehicle.

Just before 5am, police patrolling Fowler Street in Hamilton came a cross a Nissan Pathfinder stopped in the middle of the road.

When it was approached the car sped off and a pursuit began through the local streets.

It came to a halt in Gosford Street where the driver and several passengers tried to flee before the car into a police vehicle.

The driver, a 15 -year- old boy and four passengers aged 14, 15 and 18 were arrested the scene.

He was charged with a string of offences including dangerous driving.

Two boys aged 15 and 14 were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner

A second 15 -year- old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence in company.

They were refused bail to face children’s court today.

Meanwhile an 18 -year -old man was charged with carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

He was refused bail to also face court today.