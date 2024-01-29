Marine Rescue issue MAYDAY for sinking vessel off Port Stephens

Marine Rescue crews responded to a MAYDAY alert off Port Stephens on Sunday.

Reports of the vessel around 20 nautical miles off the coast taking on water came in thick and fast to volunteers at the radio base shortly before 4pm.

The water pump was not working and the boat was beginning to lean side ways, but it did have power and the skipper was able to start making their way back to port.

Marine Rescue operators issued the MAYDAY to all ships in the area. Two other boats responded, as well as Water Police and Marine Rescue.

Police and Marine Rescue then shadowed the boat back to Shoal Bay without injury or without it sinking.

Image: Marine Rescue Port Stephens