Trio At Large Man Attacked In Belmont South Home Invasion

Police are on the hunt for three men wanted for questioning over a home invasion at Belmont South.

Around 10.30pm on Sunday night the resident of a McEwan Street granny flat was woken up by someone forcing their way inside the property.

The 25-year-old occupant tried to run to safety, but only made as far as outside.

It was there that he was allegedly confronted by two more people and brutally assaulted, suffering facial injuries which required treatment by paramedics.

The incident was reported to police after the trio fled with a set of car keys.

An investigation has been launched by officers from Lake Macquarie Police District and anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.