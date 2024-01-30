Fire crews gain upper hand on Port Stephens blaze

Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a blaze burning at Fishermans Bay overnight.

Crews were rushed to the scene yesterday afternoon and arrived to find a patch of scrub to the south of Fishermans Bay Road well alight and being fanned by strong winds.

No properties were under direct threat at the time, but authorities worked quickly to bring the situation under control and reported it being within containment lines shortly after 9pm.

The smoke from the fire was pushed to the south, prompting air quality alerts in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

The Rural Fire Service says they will continue patrolling the scene over the course of Tuesday.

Image: Tilligerry RFS.