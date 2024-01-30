Fiery Mayfield crash

An unmarked police car crashed at Mayfield this morning and burst into flames.

Police say about 7.30 the car and a Holden rodeo crashed on Vine Street, blocking peak-hour traffic for about an hour.

The driver of the Holden was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and did not report any injuries at the time of the incident.

Two police officers were assessed for minor injuries sustained as a result of the airbag going off..

Following the crash, the police vehicle caught fire. Fire and Rescue NSW Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze; however, the vehicle was destroyed.

Inquiries into the incident are underway.

Photo credit: Luke Priestley.