Police launch appeal to track down missing Upper Hunter man

Police have launched an appeal to track down a man missing from the Upper Hunter.

38-year-old Jared Jones was last seen on McLeod Street in Aberdeen at around 9pm on Sunday.

He’s described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 165 to 170 centimetres tall, medium build, with blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, navy blue shorts and a black baseball cap.

Police say he’s known to frequent the Aberdeen and Aberglasslyn areas.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.