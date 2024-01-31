Port Stephens bushfire being treated as suspicious

Detectives are combing the scene of a bushfire at Fishermans Bay under the belief it was deliberately lit.

The blaze was sparked on Monday afternoon sending plumes of smoke across the Hunter.

Fire crews were faced with warm and dry conditions, as well as strong winds fanning the flames, but were able to bring it within containment lines by around 9pm.

Parts of the Tomaree National Park, including the Iris Moore Lookout and picnic area, all areas south of Fishermans Bay at Pacific Street and parts of the Tomaree Coastal walk remain closed on Wednesday.

Detectives from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are treating it as suspicious and are continuing to conduct inquiries.

Image: Tilligerry RFS