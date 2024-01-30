Two police chases in one night in Lake Macquarie

Police were forced to undertake two pursuits across Lake Macquarie during Operation Australia Day.

The first was the result of a woman driving a car known to officers, failing to stop as directed and instead speeding off at Morisset on Friday afternoon.

It was terminated a short time later over safety concerns, but the authorities were hot on her tail, tracking her down to a home in Bonnells Bay, where she was arrested, charged and had her vehicle confiscated.

Later that evening, it was like deja vu when officers attempted to stop a white Holden ute in the same area, but the male driver performed a burnout and sped off after being directed to stop.

But once again, the offender was quickly captured, taken back to Toronto Police Station, where he was charged and also had his car confiscated.