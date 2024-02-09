Have You Seen John? Appeal Issued For Missing Anna Bay Man

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for an Anna Bay man, missing since the beginning of this month.

62-year-old John was last seen in New Lambton Heights at 5.30am on February 1.

Police believe he may be frequenting the Raymond Terrace area and driving a white Toyota Hilux with NSW registration ZDX106.

John is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall, of thin build, with brown receding hair, and has two missing front teeth.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.