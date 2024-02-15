Pair charged over police pursuit in Cessnock

A woman’s been kept in custody in overnight, following a police pursuit and Crash in the Hunter on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers sped after an allegedly stolen Kia Picanto at Cessnock, before it crashed into a tree after failing to take a turn on O’Connors Road at Pokolbin.

The 26-year-old female driver and a male passenger, also aged 26 were arrested after a short chase.

Another 26-year-old woman, who was in the car was taken to the John Hunter Hospital after suffering minor injuries.

The driver was charged with drug, driving and car theft and being an unaccompanied learner driver.

She is appearing in Cessnock Local Court on Thursday and the male passenger will appear in the same court next month, charged with resisting arrest and other offences.