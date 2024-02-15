Trio charged over alleged crime spree spanning 200 kilometres

A man and two teenagers have been arrested following an alleged crime spree spanning 200 kilometres.

Police were first alerted, after receiving reports that a group of men entered a home on Kookaburra Parade, Woodberry, before taking off with a Kia sedan, in the early hours of of Wednesday morning.

A few hours later a man riding an e-scooter at Thornton was also threatened, before a man fled the scene with his ride.

The stolen Kia was then located heading south on the Pacific Highway at Kew, before police initiated a pursuit, which was called off due to safety concerns.

But the Authorities weren’t stopping there, deploying road spikes further down the road, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

The three occupants of the car – aged 16 to 19 – then fled on foot, but couldn’t outrun officers, they were arrested and taken back to Taree Police Station, where they were charged with a raft of offences, refused bail and are appearing in court today.