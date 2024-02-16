Police believe missing teen may be in Newcastle

Police have launched an appeal to track down a missing teenager who could be in the area.

13-year-old Tadgh Kelly was last seen at a shopping centre on Breese Parade, Taree at about 4:30 on Thursday afternoon.

Officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District have commenced investigations and believe he may have travelled to Newcastle or Sydney on public transport.

Tadgh is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, slim build, about 150-160 centimetres tall, with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike cap, a black shirt with a Tommy Hilfiger label, black shorts and grey joggers.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.