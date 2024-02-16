Motorbike Rider In Hospital After Waratah Crash

A man has been rushed to hospital after his motorcycle crashed into at least one other vehicle at Waratah this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the accident just before 2pm with police and ambulances swarming the scene at the intersection between Station Street and Turton Road.

Paramedics assessed the male motorcyclist before taking him to the John Hunter Hospital with a suspected broken leg, while no other injuries were reported.

As a result of the accident the busy intersection has been closed in both directions in the lead up to peak hour.

The Transport Management Centre said late on Friday that motorists should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.

Traffic from Turton Road is being diverted northbound via High Street and southbound via Platt Street, while those traveling on Station Street are being directed westbound on Market Street and then onto Harris Street, with all eastbound traffic instructed to use local roads instead.