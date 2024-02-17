The Hunter set to get additional public pre-schools

The Hunter has been included in a number of locations across NSW that will gain new public pre-schools over the next three years.

49 new public pre-schools will be delivered in regional and remote areas as part of the state governments $769 million dollar investment into building 100 pre-schools that will co-locate with public primary schools.

Site selection was based on factors including child development and socioeconomic data, projected demand and infrastructure feasibility.

Cessnock, Kurri Kurri and Gilleston Public schools have all been earmarked for new community preschools by 2027