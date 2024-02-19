Hunter Valley Man To Front Court On Over 30 Offences

The law has finally caught up with a wanted man in the Hunter.

Police have been looking into a spate of property crime across the valley and on Sunday their investigation led them to an address on Rydgeland Road at Wybong where they executed a search warrant.

As they arrived, a man was allegedly seen fleeing from the home on foot, before leading officers on a chase through bushland in a ute.

With the help of PolAir he was quickly rounded up and arrested.

The 30-year-old was hit with 27 property, traffic and hunting offences, plus charges over the pursuit and allegations of taking a vehicle without consent, driving while suspended and driving while disqualified.

The Singleton man was refused bail and held in custody overnight ahead of his first appearance in Muswellbrook Local Court today.