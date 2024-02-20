$35 million Premier Hotel re-development plans knocked back

Plans for the re-development of the Premier Hotel at Broadmeadow have been knocked back.

The development application submitted last year to Newcastle Council, included a proposal to add seven-storey’s of hotel and residential units on top of the pub at cost of almost $35 million.

After looking over the DA, Council sent it off to the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel due to the cost of the project and recommended it be refused due to concerns around the height, impact on neighbours and traffic issues.

The Panel has upheld that recommendation and have determined that while the site is located within the Broadmeadow Growth Area, the proposal does not respond to the current context and is out of scale with surrounding development.