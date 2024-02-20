Body Found Inside Bin At Shopping Centre South Of Lake Macquarie

A grisly discovery has been made inside a charity clothing bin at a busy shopping centre just south of Lake Macquarie this morning.

Emergency services swarmed the scene at Tuggerah Westfield just before 4.30am after a member of the public raised the alarm.

They arrived to find the body of a man – who is yet to be identified – had become stuck inside the bin with his legs hanging out of the chute.

Officers combed the crime scene as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is carried out.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.