Fatal Motorcycle Accident Closes Hunter Expressway

A motorcyclist has died and two others were injured following a fatal accident in the Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to the Hunter Expressway just past Hart Road at Loxford, about 9.15 this morning to reports of a crash involving three motorcycles.

Tragically, one of the riders could not be revived and died at the scene – he is yet to be formally identified and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Two other male riders sustained non-life-threatening back and ankle injures and were taken by ambulance to the John Hunter Hospital.

Police from the Crash Investigation Unit have taken charge of the crime scene and are attempting to piece together how the accident occurred.

The Hunter Expressway is expected to remain closed northbound for some time.

Transport for NSW has diversions in place via Main Road, Cessnock Road, New England Highway, Wine Country Drive to return to the Hunter Expressway.