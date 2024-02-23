Police operation at Lambton linked to alleged Sydney double murder

A police operation in Lambton has been linked to an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of two men in Sydney.

Karoola Road is closed near Lambton Pool, as detectives comb the area for clues, while a number of residents in the vicinity have reported officers asking for information about a white van seen in the area overnight.

It comes after police issued an appeal to track down 28-year-old Beau Lamarre and a white Toyota HiAce van as part of their investigations into the disappearances of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird this week.

Mr Lamarre presented to a Sydney police station on Friday morning and he has now been charged with two counts of murder, despite no bodies being located.

The white van was captured on CCTV outside of the Paddington home of Jesse Baird, shortly before he and his boyfriend Luke Davies were last seen.

Police will allege Mr Lemarre used his service weapon to conduct the killings at the Paddington home, before transporting their bodies in the van.

Detectives are now working on a new lead, after receiving reports the van was spotted on Karoola Road, Lambton.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty says police are now working to create a timeline of the vehicles movements in the area.

“We allege he was in the Newcastle area last night [Thursday] and left there some time early this morning [Friday], when he travelled down to Grays Point and that is where the car has been located.

“The van was hired on Monday night from Mascot at 9:30pm and then from there we are trying to establish a timeline,” Det Supt Doherty said.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.