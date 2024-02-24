Trio Charged After Police Bust Alleged Lake Macquarie Drug Ring

Three men are facing almost 100 combined charges as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs in Lake Macquarie.

Last August, officers attached to the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad established Strike Force Garafalo to investigate.

A breakthrough in the six month Strike Force investigation came on Tuesday this week when properties at Belmont North and Lake Macquarie were raided.

Detectives allegedly seized meth, cannabis, steroids, the substance known as GBL, as well as fireworks, gel-blasters, an air rifle and a starter’s pistol in searches of the two locations.

The three men – aged 33, 37, and 55 – were arrested at the Belmont North address and taken to Belmont Police Station.

The 33-year-old man was charged with 59 offences including two counts of supply prohibited drug – large commercial quantity, four counts of supply prohibited drug – commercial quantity, 16 counts of supply prohibited drug – indictable quantity, 29 counts of supply prohibited drug, organises/conducts/assists drug premises, possess unregistered firearm-not pistol/prohibited firearm, two counts of possess unauthorised pistol, firearm etc found at premises-subject to prohibition order, Possess, supply or make explosive for unlawful purpose, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, and deal with property proceeds of crime.

The 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of take part supply prohibited drug – commercial quantity and participate criminal group contribute criminal.

The 55-year- old man was charged with 34 offences including two counts of supply prohibited drug – indictable quantity, 28 counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and possess unauthorised firearm.

All three faced court on Wednesday and were formally refused bail to remain in custody until their matters go back before a magistrate.

The 33-year-old and the 37-year-old are next due to appear in court at Belmont and Newcastle respectively on April 17, and the 55-year-old man at Belmont on March 6.