Power Restored After 2000 Homes Plunged Into Darkness At Raymond Terrace

A fallen tree wreaked havoc at Raymond Terrace on Friday night | Image: Fire & Rescue NSW

Parts of the Hunter copped a drenching on Friday evening as a storm cell moved through the region.

Nearly 2000 homes and businesses in Raymond Terrace were left without electricity after a downed tree took out a power pole on Morgan Crescent.

Emergency services descended on the scene and established an exclusion zone while Ausgrid technicians worked to assess the damage and carry out repairs.

Power was restored to the area by this morning.