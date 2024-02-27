Police Re-examine Scene Of Fatal House Fire, Arson Not Ruled Out

Investigators have returned to the scene of a house fire south of Lake Macquarie which claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Just before 10.30am on September 8 last year, emergency services rushed to Clarence Street at Lake Munmorah and arrived to find a house engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters from NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue NSW.

In the aftermath, the body of 84-year-old Robyn Hough and two pet dogs were sadly located in the burnt out home.

A crime scene was established and investigations commenced under Strike Force Metzler led by Tuggerah Lakes Detectives and assisted by the State Crime Command’s Arson Squad.

Inquiries into the cause of the deadly house fire have continued in the months since and today District Commander Superintendent Chad Gillies addressed the media where he confirmed arson had not been ruled out.

“As we stand here today I cannot rule out that the fire has been deliberately lit,” Superintendent Gillies said.

“We have crime scene [officers] who have returned to the incident scene today and are re-excavating the scene in an effort to further our investigations.”

As a result, several further items of interest were seized by police to be examined.

More light has also been shed on the victim.

Ms Hough lived in the house with her grandson who also doubled as her primary carer.

The 84-year-old had a number of health issues and suffered from a lack of mobility which police said may have contributed to her not being able to leave the house in time.

“We have no firm suspects at this point in time and we are working on a number of lines of inquiry,” Superintendent Gillies said.

In addition to the crime scene re-examination a fresh appeal for information about suspicious activity at the time of the incident has been issued to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.