Paragliders Rescued From Cliffs In Daring Operation

Image: Central Coast VRA

A man and a woman were rescued from a cliff face south of Lake Macquarie after a paragliding accident on Sunday.

The duo became stranded on a ledge after crashing at Wybung Head in the Munmorah State Conservation Area around 4.30pm.

It took an hour and half, and the combined effort of police, paramedics, firefighters and other emergency organisations pull off the daring rescue operation.

A team was winched down to the stricken paragliders by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter with the patients stabilised before being lifted back up to the safety of the headland.

Both the man and the woman suffered leg injuries and were taken by ambulance to the John Hunter Hospital in stable conditions for treatment.