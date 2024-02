The speed limit on a stretch of the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae has been reduced, as works tick along on the M1 Extension to Raymond Terrace.

From Wednesday, the northbound speed limit between Masonite Road and Mount Hall Road has been lowered from 110km/h to 80km/h.

The reduced limit southbound, which has been in place since December will also continue.

The changes will be in place until June 2025.