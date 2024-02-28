Hunt on for Cooks Hill robbers

Streets are closed and police are investigating a serious robbery at Cooks Hill this morning.

About a quarter to five, police were called to the Commonwealth Hotel and then found a man injured on King St.

Police have been told two men – armed with a machete and a baseball bat – forced entry to the hotel and confronted two employees.

The armed men – described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in their 20s and wearing masks – fled with cash.

The employee was reportedly injured while attempting to flee. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. The second employee was not physically injured

Crime scenes have been established with Union Street closed in both directions between Bull and King streets and King Street partially closed at the intersection of Union Street. Local traffic diversions are in place.