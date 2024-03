Police are warning people about a man in the Newcastle area wanted for fraud and scam-related offences in Port Macquarie.

38-year-old Dex Lee, also known as Dex Bolt or Grant Lambden, is wanted on arrest warrants.

People are urged to contact triple-zero immediately if he’s seen.

Lee is described as of Caucasian appearance, 180-185 cm tall with a large build.

He’s known to regularly change his hair colour, is believed to have now shaved his head and is in Newcastle.