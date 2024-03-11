Popular railway museum shuts doors

The Richmond Vale Railway museum has closed because of health and safety concerns.

The organisation which runs the popular tourist attraction says following a cessation order issued by Cessnock City Council at close of business on Thursday afternoon, the Richmond Main site is closed with immediate effect with no open days or other activities until further notice.

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal says the council has been attempting to work with the group for a long period around health and safety and insurance information to ensure the safety of volunteers and visitors to the site.

He says they have not been able to provide the information required and the council will continue to work with the group to address the matters needed but safety remains the top priority and as such the cessation order was issued.